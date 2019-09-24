EXCLUSIVE: Celta Vigo boost as Joseph Aidoo cleared to face Espanyol

Celta Vigo have been handed a huge boost after Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was given the green light to resume training, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Coach Fran Escribá will have a full squad at his disposal for Thursday's game against Espanyol in Balaidos.

Joseph Aidoo — who suffered a dizziness after receiving a blow in the final embers of their goalless draw with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano over the weekend — is in good condition after he was cleared by the medical staff.

The Ghana defender joined his teammates in training on Monday as they gear up for Thursday’s showdown against Espanyol.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a first choice centre-back for the Sea-Blue lads since joining in the summer from KRC Genk.

He has made four out of the side’s five LaLiga games, helping them to two keep clean sheets.

?s=21