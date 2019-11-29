EXCLUSIVE: CSKA Sofia set to transfer Edwin Gyasi in January

Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia will sell Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi in the Jannuary transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The winger returns to the Sofia based club after a disappointing loan spell in the MLS with FC Dallas.

However, the Reds are unwilling to keep the $500,000 rated winger and will allow him leave in the winter transfer window.

GHANAsoccernet.com can also reveal, a number of clubs have been speaking to the representatives of the 28-year old.

Gyasi joined the Bulgarians in 2018 from Norwegian side Aeslound, where he had a good first season but struggled to replicate the same form in 2019 forcing him to leave to the United States.

In the MLS, he played only four games for FC Dallas, who could have kept him for $500,000.

The Dutch born Ghanaian has represented the West Africans five times on the international stage, netting a goal.