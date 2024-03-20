EXCLUSIVE: Defender Konadu Yiadom finally lands in Ukraine to begin Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih adventure

Defender Konadu Yiadom has finally arrived in Ukraine to embark on his journey with top-flight side FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih, as confirmed exclusively by GHANAsoccernet.com

Yiadom joined the Kryvyi Rih-based club from Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak on a season-long loan in September of the previous year.

However, due to challenges in obtaining travel documentation, he was unable to make the transition to Ukraine last year.

After several months of waiting, the path has finally cleared for the highly-rated centre-back, who arrived in the Eastern European country on Wednesday morning to link up with his new club.

Yiadom, who previously played for WAFA SC, made a notable impact during his time with Hearts of Oak, featuring in 20 matches across various competitions and netting two goals in the previous season.

Additionally, the 23-year-old represented Ghana in the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria, demonstrating his talent on the international stage.

Kryvbas, currently enjoying a remarkable season, are positioned second in the Ukrainian Premier League standings with 43 points after 21 matches, striving for continental football next season.

The towering defender will team up with compatriot Prince Kwabena Adu, who joined the club in September last year.