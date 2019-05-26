EXCLUSIVE: Defender Nasiru Moro signs permanent deal with Croatian top-flight side HNK Gorica

Defender Nasiru Moro has signed a contract extension with Croatian top-flight side HNK Gorica, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The centre-back has penned a three-year deal which will see him remain at the club till 2022.

Moro moved to Gorica last September on a season-long loan move from Division One League side Accra Lions FC alongside teammate Ahmed Ramzy Yussif.

The 22-year-old impressed the technical team and so the club decided to hand him a long-term contract.

He has made five appearances for Gorica so far.