EXCLUSIVE: English club Norwich City enquire about Bayern Munich youngster Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Ghana forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has re-emerged on the books of newly-promoted English Premier League side Norwich City, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Canaries were reported to be keen on signing the Bayern Munich budding poacher during the winter transfer window.

Reports reaching GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that the Norfolk-based outfit have enquired about out the possibility of acquiring the Ghanaian striker ahead of the upcoming season.

But the Allianz Stadium outfit hierarchy are weighing the deal as they view him as the future of the team following a meeting with coach Niko Kovac.

Wriedt has been the leading marksman for the Bavarians youth set-up since joining from third-tier side VfL Osnabruck three seasons ago.

The 25-year-old found the back of the net in the Regionalliga league 26 times in 36 appearances.

Norwich enjoyed success in the English Championship last term after earning automatic place in the top-flight league.