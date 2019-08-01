EXCLUSIVE: Former Aduana Stars hitman Bright Adjei pens deal with Burgan SC of Kuwait

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 August 2019
Bright Adjei has joined Burgan SC in Kuwait.

Kuwaiti side Burgan Sports Club have signed former Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Adjei, whose contract with the Dormaa based side expired in June completed his move to the Middle East nation on Thursday after passing a medical.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with the club with an option to extend at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Adjei, also formerly of Tema Youth, was an integral member of the Aduana Stars squad that won the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League.

Adjei won CNN Goal of the Week on two occasions in 2016, becoming the first ever Ghanaian player to achieve such a feat.

By Nuhu Adams

