EXCLUSIVE: Former Berekum Chelsea hitman Alfred Okai Quaye pens deal with Zambian side Prison Leopards FC

Ghanaian striker Alfred Okai Quaye has joined Zambian top-flight side Prison Leopards FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Berekum Chelsea forward completed his move to the Zambia Super League outfit after signing a short deal on Thursday.

Quaye netted six goals and provided five assists in the Ghana Premier League 2016/2017 season.

Following the stellar campaign in his first season in the Ghanaian elite division, the 24-year old joined Lebanese side Racing Beirut Club on a five-month loan deal.

He later joined PKNP FC in Malaysia where he spent half season.

By Nuhu Adams