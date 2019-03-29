EXCLUSIVE: Former Berekum Chelsea hitman Alfred Okai Quaye pens deal with Zambian side Prison Leopards FC

Ghanaian striker Alfred Okai Quaye has joined Zambian top-flight side Prison Leopards FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The former Berekum Chelsea forward completed his move to the Zambia Super League outfit after signing a short deal on Thursday.
Quaye netted six goals and provided five assists in the Ghana Premier League 2016/2017 season.
Following the stellar campaign in his first season in the Ghanaian elite division, the 24-year old joined Lebanese side Racing Beirut Club on a five-month loan deal.
He later joined PKNP FC in Malaysia where he spent half season.
By Nuhu Adams