EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana youth midfielder Princebell Addico joins Portuguese lower-tier side Valadares Gaia Futebol Clube

Former Ghana Black Satellites midfielder Princebell Addico has joined Portuguese LigaPro side Valadares Gaia Futebol Clube ahead of the forthcoming campaign, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The defensive midfielder joined the former Segunda Division campaigners in the ongoing summer transfer from Ghanaian Premier League side Bechem United.

The 24-year-old becomes the second Ghanaian to move to the Porto Grande-based outfit after Benjamin Eli, who joined the side from Portuguese lower division side Clube Desportivo Cova da Piedade.

Addico was a member of the Ghana U23 side that won Bronze at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.