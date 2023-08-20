EXCLUSIVE: French giants Lyon reach agreement with Nordsjaelland for Ghana sensation Ernest Nuamah

French giants Lyon have reached a deal to sign Ghana teenage prodigy Ernest Nuamah from Danish club Nordsjaelland, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 19-year-old will travel to France today to complete his medical to join Lyon by Tuesday.

Nuamah was wanted by PSG, Tottenham, Dortmund and other English clubs but Lyon have won the race to sign him.

An agreement has been reached for the transfer sum while Nuamah has also agreed his personal terms.

Nordsjaelland will also have a percentage in Nuamah future sale from Lyon.

He follows in the great footsteps of the legendary compatriot Michael Essien who played for Lyon before his record move to Chelsea.

The highly-rated youngster scored 15 goals and delivered 4 assists in 34 matches across all competitions last season.

The teenager capped off an impressive 2022-23 season with three individual awards, which are Young Player of the Year, Best Player for Spring (voted by coaches) and the Player of the Season (voted by players).

He has already hit the ground running in the 2023-24 season, having netted a hatrick in the opening league game. He was voted best player and best young player of the month of July.

Nuamah made his senior debut last month when he came on a substitute when Ghana faced Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Antananarivo.

He was also part of the Ghana team at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he scored one goal in three games.