EXCLUSIVE: French side Reims have € 2.7m offer to sign Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh rejected

French Ligue 1 side Stade Reims have had their initial 2.7 million euros offer for striker Benjamin Tetteh rejected by Czech side Sparta Prague, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Officials were at the Generali Arena last week but the two parties could not reach an agreement over his price.

"It is likely that Reims will send a new and improved official offer in the coming days. It could be up to 3 million euros," a source told GHANASoccernet.com.

Reims are back for the lanky forward after failing to sign him in the winter with 500,000 euros.

Tettah has scored one goal in three matches in the new Czech Liga season.