EXCLUSIVE: Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah joins South African side Black Leopards

Former Black Stars midfielder Edwin Gyimah has joined South African top-flight side Black Leopards Leopards FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 28-year-old completed the move on Friday after signing a short deal until the end of the 2019/2020 season with an option to renew.

Gyimah has been without a club for a while now after leaving Bidvest Wits FC after the 2018/2019 campaign.

The former Wa All Stars and Sekondi Hasaacas has rich experienced in the Premier Soccer League as he has played for giants Orlando Pirates, Supersport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Gyimah spent the 2017/2018 season in Sweden with Helsingborgs IF.

The versatile player has eight caps for Ghana and part of the squad that won gold at the 2011 All African Games in Mozambique.