EXCLUSIVE: Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed joins French Ligue 2 side Paris FC

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has completed a move to French Ligue 2 outfit Paris FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 29-year-old joins the Capital club on a one-year deal after completing a routine medical test on Tuesday.

Rabiu joins the side as a free-agent after ending his short stay at Russian Premier League outfit Krylya Sovetov.

He has been handed the number 13 shirt at the club.

Paris FC becomes the defensive midfielder’s sixth club in Europe since leaving Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals in 2011.

He has amassed 31 caps for the Ghana senior national team.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter