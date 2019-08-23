EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei joins Swiss side Servette FC

French born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei has joined Swiss Super League side Servette FC on a three year deal.

The 24-year old joins the Swiss topflight side from French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

Kyei spent last season on loan at Ligue II side RC Lens, where he scored four goals in 20 appearances.

He helped Lens to the promotion pay-offs but they failed to earn top flight status.

The striker, who can also play on the flanks started his career with Stade Reims at age 15, going on to make his debut for the club against OGC Nice.

After helping the club secure promotion to Ligue I, he joined Lens on loan but his place Reims looked in doubt.

He now moves out of France for the first time to continue his playing career.