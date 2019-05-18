EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler joins FC Koln

German born Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindley will joined newly promoted Bundesliga side FC Koln in the summer.

The Holstien Kiel winger joins the Billy Goats on a free transfer after agreeing a four year deal with the club.

“Of course the excitement is huge. FC Köln is a very big club with lots of tradition and a quite special appeal," he said.

'I’m really looking forward to being a part of the club from this summer! Now, however, I want to fully and totally concentrate on Kiel. I’m very thankful to this club for everything and we still have goals we want to achieve this season,” added Kingsley Schindler.

The 25-year old has been in scintillating for the Storks this season, playing 26 games, registering 7 goals and creating six assists.