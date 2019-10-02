EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Mensah signs for Slovakian side Zemplin Michalovce for a third spell

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Mensah has signed for Slovakian side MFK Zemplin Michalovce for a third spell in his career, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old joined on a free transfer after leaving Albanian side Partizani Tirana at the end of last season.

Mensah first played for Michalovce in the 2015/2016 season where he scored one goal in 14 league appearances but left after just six months to Czech Republic side Frýdek-Místek.

He signed for Michalovce again for the 2016/2017 season and netted five goals in 14 matches.