EXCLUSIVE: Hearts defender Fatawu to replace injured Harrison Afful in Black Stars squad

Hearts of Oak defender Fatawu Mohammed has been called to replace the injured Harrison Afful ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Fatawu was part of Ghana’s Black Stars B team that won bronze at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

He has been called to replace Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful who has been ruled out of the double header due to injury.

Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah will also miss the service of Deportivo Alaves combative striker Mubarak Wakaso who also picked an injury.

Wakaso had surgery and our source indicates that he will not be coming for the game.

Appiah will invite only Fatawu to join the team ahead of the double header.

Ghana will begin camping on Sunday