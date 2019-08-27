EXCLUSIVE: I will be very happy to play for Ghana-Kingsley Schindler

FC Köln winger Kingsley Schindler says he will be very happy to play for the Black Stars when given the opportunity.

The German-Ghanaian footballer and a native of Hamburg currently plays for Bundesliga side FC Köln.

The 26-year old joined FC Köln from Bundesliga II Holstein Kiel in the summer after signing a five- year contract with the club.

Schindler has expressed the desire to play for the Black Stars even though he is eligible to play for the German national football team.

"Ghana is my parents' country, that's where my roots lie, and when it comes to playing for my motherland, I would definitely be very happy. ", he said in an interview.

Schindler has played in two matches for FC Köln in the Bundesliga this season.

He came from Holstein Kiel in the summer, scoring 30 goals in 91 games.