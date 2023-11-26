EXCLUSIVE: Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramid FC join race for Medeama sensation Jonathan Sowah

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian side Pyramid FC have joined a tall of list of Africa's elite club's interested in Medeama and Ghana star Jonathan Sowah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Sundowns have been scouting the talented Ghanaian and are interested in testing Medeama's resolve in keeping him after the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can also report that Cairo-based outfit Pyramid FC have also expressed interest in the striker with a number of agents working to bring him to the 30 June Stadium.

Sowah made a huge impression for Medeama in their 3-0 defeat at Al Ahly in the opening match of the group stage of the CAF Champions League at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, who won the inaugural African Football League, are keen to add the talented Ghanaian to their attacking ranks as they aim to dominate African football.

They have set eyes on pricing the striker away from Ghana and set him up for global exposure -a move which excites the Ghanaian champions.

Though the club is yet to officially slap in a request, GHANAsoccernet.com understands Sundowns chiefs' are seriously interested in the Black Stars striker who has gained inches in the local and international media.

Egyptian outfit Pyramid FC are also lurking to pounce with a number of agents swirling around the team's base in Cairo to attempt a deal.

Sowah is brave and arrogant on the pitch -demonstrating tenacity and powerplay to the admiration of fans.

A breakthrough season at Medeama has been his stock rise rapidly and could be the man to lead Ghana's attack at next edition of the African Cup of Nations.

While interest continue to grow for the Black Stars and Medeama striker, he is not in a hurry to depart as he weighs his options.

Sowah bagged in 12 goals to help Medeama win the Premier League title last season is being courted by several clubs in Egypt and elsewhere.