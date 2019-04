Misr El Makasa have rejected Zamalek's offer to sign their Ghanaian striker John Antwi in a swap deal with DR Congo international Kasongo Kabongo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Fayoumi-based club will only allow their shinning star to leave in a cash deal.

Antwi has attracted a lot of offers and his asking price is US$ 1.5 million.

Misr El Makasa want to cash in on the top scoring foreign player in the Egyptian Premier League.

Antwi was signed for US$ 700,000 from Al Ahly.