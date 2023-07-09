EXCLUSIVE: MLS Club make €2.5 million offer for young Ghana forward Emmanuel Yeboah

CFR Cluj's young talent, Emmanuel Yeboah, could potentially leave the club this summer as an offer from a Major League Soccer (MLS) side have been made, Ghanaosccernet can report.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian joined CFR Cluj's second team in March 2022. However, due to a shortage of strikers in the first team, Yeboah quickly made his way into the senior squad and made an impressive start.

Yeboah has caught the attention of several MLS clubs. Among them, the most interested party is the Montreal Impact, who have submitted a concrete offer of €2.5 million for the young footballer. In addition to the transfer fee, Montreal Impact are prepared to offer Yeboah a salary of €700,000.

Yeboah's performances at the Africa Cup of Nations U23 tournament were noteworthy, where he scored three goals and provided an assist in the group stage matches. Although Ghana narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals, Yeboah's talent did not go unnoticed.

While various North American clubs are monitoring the Ghanaian striker, Montreal Impact have emerged as the frontrunner. CFR Cluj's president, Neluțu Varga, is reportedly in agreement with the proposed transfer amount and is open to negotiations. Varga also seeks to retain 20% of any potential future transfer involving Yeboah.

It is worth mentioning that Yeboah's form suffered a dip in the SuperLiga season after a failed transfer to Slavia Prague earlier this year. CFR Cluj and Slavia Prague had agreed on a transfer fee of almost €2.5 million, but the deal fell through due to contract terms and medical concerns raised by Slavia Prague.

Since missing out on the transfer to Slavia Prague, Yeboah's performance levels declined, and he failed to score a goal in 19 appearances across all competitions in the spring season.

Transfermarkt currently values Yeboah at €900,000. As negotiations progress, it remains to be seen if Montreal Impact will meet CFR Cluj's demands and secure the talented young striker.