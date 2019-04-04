EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Pirates make official inquiry to sign Asante Kotoko striker Songné Yacouba

South African giants Orlando Pirates have officially contacted Asante Kotoko SC and expressed their interest in signing Songné Yacouba, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The PSL outfit have informed the Porcupine Warriors of their plans to sign the Burkinabe international in the next transfer window.

The Kumasi based side are aware the Soweto giants are serious in their efforts to sign the player.

Asante Kotoko SC are yet to respond to Orlando Pirates about the price for the 27-year-old but it is believed the club will do so in the next days.

Reports in the Ghana in the past few days suggested Yacouba wants out of Asante Kotoko and the club are ready to let him go if they get the right offer for his services.

Yacouba netted twice and made five assists in the CAF Confederation Cup this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams