EXCLUSIVE: Passport delay prevents Tottenham Hotspur starlet Persis Oteng's Ghana debut

GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that Tottenham Hotspur striker Persis Martha Oteng has been sidelined for Ghana’s 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Eswatini on Sunday because of a delay in getting her passport.

Persis, born in the German town of Oberhausen but moved to England with her parents, needs a Ghanaian passport to play for the West African country.

She has five goals in seven matches for Spur’s U21 side this term.

The 17-year-old is among 25-players listed by Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi for the return leg.

Last week, the Black Princesses came from behind to beat Eswatini 6-1 in the third qualifying round first leg.