EXCLUSIVE: PSG and Marseille in tug of war for Ghana star Samuel Owusu

Paris Saint-Germain are in a battle with Marseille to sign Ghana winger Samuel Owusu, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Čukarički star has emerged on the radar of the two French giants after a fabolous for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign for both club and country, earning rave reviews for his immense talent.

Scouts of the two clubs watched the Ghana international at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, highlighting his quality, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

Owusu is set to leave Serbian side Čukarički amid growing interest from several clubs for his signature.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the wideman has become a hot cake with widespread interest in his services.

PSG and Marseille are interested in signing him with both clubs keen to part with a mega offer for the Ghanaian.

The winger impressed hearts and minds during his debut AFCON campaign, which has put him in the spotlight.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the Ghanaian while André Villas-Boas has been keeping tabs on the new Ghana sensation.

He will feature for Čukarički in the Europa League qualification against Molde on Thursday evening.

By Patrick Akoto