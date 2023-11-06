EXCLUSIVE: QPR enter race to sign Celtic, Rangers transfer target

English Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers have joined the race for the signing of fast-rising Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Hoops are looking to bolster their backline ahead of the winter transfer window and have identified the burgeoning Ghana youth international as the ideal addition to their defense.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have been heavily scouting him for some time now.

According to reports, the two powerhouses from Glasgow are thrilled with his performances for Hammarby IF in the Europa League and the Swedish Allsvenskan.

However, reports reaching GHANASoccernet suggest that London-based club Queens Park Rangers have also registered their interest in the player.

The reports further stated that QPR newly-appointed coach Marti Cifuentes is determined to reunite with Adjei at the Loftus Road Stadium.

Adjei made his senior debut at Hammarby this season under Cifuentes, and the Spanish coach is reportedly delighted with the player's progress.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old maintained his exceptional form in their goalless draw against IFK Värnamo, in spite of reports that he was leaving Hammarby.

He was voted the Most Valuable Player in the game with a rating of 7.9.

Adjei, whose natural position is central defense, is versatile enough to play wherever along the backline. Additionally, he is a capable central midfielder.

He has scored one goal in 23 appearances in all competitions so far this term.