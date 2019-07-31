EXCLUSIVE: Real Valladolid joins Getafe in queue for Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso

The Ghanaian is hot in-demand after his explosive performance for his country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old is being courted by Getafe while a number of clubs abroad have enquired about his availability.

The enforcer has been angling for a move away from Deportivo Alavés this summer.

It has been reported that the Ghanaian is desperate to leave and reunite with former boss Jose Bordalás.

Real Valladolid have entered the race to sign the want-away midfielder this summer.

Wakaso can play on either flank or down the middle, and it subject of interest from several clubs, having previously featured for Las Palmas, Espanyol, Villareal and Granada.