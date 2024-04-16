EXCLUSIVE: Simba SC in advanced talks to sign Medeama forward Derrick Fordjour

Tanzanian powerhouse Simba SC is eyeing a move for Medeama SC's forward Derrick Fordjour ahead of the 2024-25 football season, according to an exclusive report from GHANAsoccernet.com.

Negotiations between the Msimbazi Lions and the Ghana Premier League champions are well underway, reaching an advanced stage.

Fordjour, who penned a four-year deal with Medeama in 2022, showcased his prowess during the team's title-winning run in the 2022-23 Premier League season, tallying two goals and five assists in 27 appearances.

His impact extended to the CAF Champions League, where he played a pivotal role in Medeama's historic advancement to the group stage, featuring in all six matches.

Despite being only 21 years old, Fordjour has already made 19 appearances in the Ghanaian top division this season, netting once and contributing a couple of assists.

The promising winger's performances have not gone unnoticed, with other African clubs, including Young Africans SC from Tanzania, expressing interest.

Additionally, clubs from Northern Africa are closely monitoring the situation and are poised to make offers in the coming weeks.

Fordjour's continental exploits have truly put him on the radar of several clubs vying for his signature.