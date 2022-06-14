EXCLUSIVE: SK Austria Klagenfurt hand trial to Berekum Chelsea striker Kelvin Obeng

SK Austria Klagenfurt have handed trial to highly-rated Berekum Chelsea striker Kelvin Obeng, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old will fly out to Austria next month to start training with the Bundesliga outfit.

The talented Ghanaian is expected to train with the side for on month and hope he would have done enough to convince the coach and his backroom staff of his quality.

He will sign a professional contract with the Austrian Bundesliga outfit if he impresses.

Obeng, who turns 22 next month, is currently with the Black Stars B in camp preparing for the 2023 African Nations Championship qualifiers.

A proven goal scorer, the hugely talented striker, will be eager to impress coach Peter Pacult and sign a long-term contract to begin his European adventure.