EXCLUSIVE: Stade Rennes show interest in Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo 

French side Stade Rennes has shown interest in signing Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo.

The Ligue 1 side is looking to strengthen their squad next season and have identified the center-back as a good replacement for Wrmed Omari.

Rennes want to sign Aidoo due to the injury sustained by Wrmed Omari and the sale of Nayef Aguerd to West Ham United.

Omari is expected to be out on the sidelines and miss the start of the 2022/23 Ligue I season.

According to French portal Hommedumatch, Rennes have open talks to sign the defender from Celta Vigo in the ongoing transfer window.

Rennes having sold Aguerd to West Ham have the financial might to be able to complete the deal for Joseph Aidoo.

Aidoo has a contract with Celta Vigo until 2026.

The 26-year-old was invited to the Ghana national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.

He missed out on the Kirin Cup tournament after sustaining injury.

The former Genk defender made 32 appearances for Celta Vigo last season.