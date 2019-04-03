EXCLUSIVE: Striker Yakubu Mohammed signs for Futuro Kings FC in Equatorial Guinea

Former AshantiGold striker Yakubu Mohammed has joined Futuro Kings FC in the Equatoguinean top-flight, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Mongomo-based outfit completed the signing of the 28-year-old center forward on Tuesday after inking a 12-month deal.

Mohamed has become the fifth Ghanaian player to join Futuro Kings FC after Awudu Nafiu, Latif Mohammed, Adam Masalachi and Leonard Tawiah.

Mohammed has been added to the squad as they intensify their chase for top-flight title for the very time and secure a place in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

Futuro Kings FC are currently lying second with just a point behind Akonangui FC who are leaders of the Group B of this season's campaign.

Having had stints with Asante Kotoko SC, Maritzburg United and Raja Casablanca, Mohammed has wealth of experience.

Mohammed has 27 goals in 40 appearances in Ghana Premier League.

By Nuhu Adams