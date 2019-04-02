EXCLUSIVE: Swedish side Jönköpings Södra reject 'low quality' Nkoranza Warriors trio

Swedish second-tier side Jönköpings Södra have returned Aaron Donkor, Emmanuel Boateng Agyenim and Sadick Abubakari to Nkoranza Warriors, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Last month, Jönköpings announced signing the three players from their partner club in Ghana.

Each player was reported to have signed a one-year deal with an option for another three years but after two weeks of observation, the trio has been released.

Jönköpings say the players were not in the shape and form required to play in the Superettan [Swedish second-tier].

However, this does not harm the co-operation agreement between Jönköpings and the Division One League side.

A club statement said: ''After the time they have been with us, it is our analysis that they are not in shape either individually or collectively.

''Thus, it is our assessment that they will not be able to get the development that we have seen before us, now that we have started the season.

"We had wished, as previously described, that we had the players in place earlier during the pre-season, but the bureaucracy prolonged that process longer than we expected.

''That lesson means that we will bring in the players much earlier before the next season.''