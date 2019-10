Ghanaian forward Rudolf Blagogee has penned a long-term contract with Czech Premier League side MFK Karviná, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old signed the dotted line on Friday after undergoing a successful medical test.

MFK Karviná regard the budding forward as a top talent with dynamic attacking qualities.

Blagogee — who surprisingly omitted from the Ghana U17 final squad that reached the quarters of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup held in India — had a stint at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and Croatian side Osijek FK.

He is a dynamic attacker who can operate the wings and the middle upfront.