EXCLUSIVE: Turkish club Sakaryaspor set to sign Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu

Newly-promoted Turkish TFF First League side, Sakaryaspor are interested in signing Ghana international, Kwabena Owusu, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Black Stars forward, who ended a successful campaign loan spell with Ankaragucu, might not return to parent club Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

Sakaryaspor are set to open talks with Qarabag over a possible move for the forward.

The former Ghana U23 striker had a good campaign in the Turkey with Ankaragucu and was expected to parent club Qarabag, with a year left on his contract.

Owusu scored seven goals in 21 matches and was hoping to extend his stay in Turkey.

Information reach GHANASoccernet.com reveals Qarabag will want to cash in on the player with a year left on his contract.

Some topflight clubs in Turkey are eyeing a move for the striker in the summer transfer window.

Kwabena Owusu was a member of Ghana's Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.