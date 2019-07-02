EXCLUSIVE: Turkish giants Besiktas open talks with Kevin-Prince Boateng

Turkish giants Besiktas have opened talks with Kevin-Prince Boateng ahead of a possible switch, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 32-year-old has just ended his short-term deal with Spanish giants Barcelona where he made four total appearances including three in LaLiga.

Boateng joined Barcelona in an $8 million option-to-buy deal but his limited game time prompted the Bluagrana to send him back to Sassuolo.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com suggest a senior official of Turkish side Besiktas approached the player this week to talk over his potential availability.

Boateng joined Sassuolo from Eintracht Frankfurtin the summer last year before making a sensational switch to Barcelona after six months.

With the Blaugrana, Boateng is with his 10th club, having had stints with the likes of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur.

He also played for German sides Schalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha Berlin, as well as English outfit Portsmouth and Las Palmas in Spain.