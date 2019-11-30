EXCLUSIVE: Wisla Kraków decides not to exercise option to sign Emmanuel Kumah

Polish side Wisla Kraków will not be exercising the option to sign Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Kumah on a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Kumah, 19, joined the White Star on one year loan deal from Ghanaian second-tier side Mighty Jets last January.

Wisla Krakow have the option to give the midfielder a permanent deal when his loan contract expires in December this year.

However, reports reaching GHANAsoccernet.com suggest that the club will not take up the permanent deal option after his failure to impress in games.

Kumah has failed to complete 90 minutes in any of his five matches played, and also has been faced with injury setbacks since joining the club.

Another reports claim that the main reason Wisla Kraków are eager not to take the permanent option is because of the high transfer fee quoted by his parent club, Tudu Mighty Jets.

The Ghana youth international is currently sidelined with injury after suffering a fatigue fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone.

He has failed to score in any of the 5 played since signing in January 2019 games.