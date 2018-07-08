EXCLUSIVE: Young Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Amissah joins Sheffield United

English Championship side Sheffield United has signed young Ghanaian goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Amissah, 16, spent time with Holsterhausen Herne, Bochum and Schalke before joining Borussia Dortmund.

He made his Dortmund Under-17s debut in June 2018 against Düsseldorf, keeping a clean sheet as Dortmund won the Under-17 Bundesliga.

Standing at a huge 6ft 5in tall, Amissah – who can represent Germany or Ghana – now heads to South Yorkshire in the hope of becoming a first-team star for the Blades.

Amissah isn't the only arrival from Europe as French defender Nicksoen Gomis has also arrived, whilst Zak Brunt, Harry Sheppeard and Reece York have also arrived on a busy day for Wilder's men.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter