Expenses for Ghana’s pre-tournament friendlies missing from Afcon 2019 budget

Ghana’s two international friendlies against Namibia and South Africa did not appear in the budget read by the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah in Parliament on Wednesday.

The disclosure of the budget has generated a lot of talks as well as questions in the media as the budget sighted by Ghanasoccernet did not include the pre-tournament games the team played in Abu-Dhabi.

According to the Sports Minister, government spent $4.5 million on the tournament.

The Black Stars played two friendly games against Namibia and South Africa in Abu-Dhabi as part of the team’s preparations prior to the tournament.

The expenditure of those games are conspicuously missing from the budget presented by the Sports Minister as monies paid for the friendlies were not made known.

As to how much were paid in those friendlies whether Ghana invited the teams or where invited were not made known.