Family of deceased Black Stars captain Emmanuel Awuley Quaye sets funeral for May

The family of the late Black Stars captain Emmanuel Awuley Quaye, has announced funeral arrangements slated for May 3-4, 2024.

Quaye, renowned for leading the Black Stars to victory in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as captain, passed away earlier this week after battling illness.

The family announced the funeral arrangements during their visit to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to inform them of Quaye's passing officially. His demise has deeply saddened the football community, sparking an outpouring of condolences and tributes from across the nation.

During the family's meeting with GFA President Kurt Okraku, led by Awuley Quaye Jnr, a former defender and member of Ghana's U-17 World Cup-winning squad in 1997, discussions were held regarding the circumstances leading to his father's passing and plans for his burial.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, President Okraku praised the significant impact of the late football icon and assured the family of the GFA's unwavering support during this difficult time. He emphasized Quaye's legacy, stating, "Awuley Quaye Senior was a veritable pillar... he lived his life and lived it well."

President Okraku reaffirmed the commitment of the GFA to collaborate closely with the family to ensure a dignified send-off for the late captain. He concluded, "This funeral is our funeral, and we'll work closely with you (the family) to ensure we give him the respect he deserves."

As preparations for the funeral proceed, the football community mourns the loss of a true sporting legend while also celebrating the enduring legacy of Emmanuel Awuley Quaye's remarkable contributions to Ghanaian football.