Famous Hasaacas and Gyandu Park Queen Araba Tagoe dies

Popular Hasaacas supporter, Madam Magdalene Araba Tagoe, has sadly passed away.

Madam Tagoe, who is also a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News of her demise left many shocked following her active role in the running of former Ghana Premier League side Hasaacas FC.

She has variously taken up roles in both the men's and women's team of the Sekondi-based club.

“May your soul rest in Peace, Madam Magdalene Araba Tagoe popularly known as Auntie Araba or Mama Skillful, National Executive Committee Member of the NDC," a statement from NDC read.

“Two weeks ago, your mother, Mena Segua passed away, and whilst we are preparing towards sending her off peacefully, you have also left us today, Auntie Araba.

“This is sudden, shocking, surprising and sad but God knows best. May your soul rest in peace. May your son- Chief Skillful, the entire family, Oguaaman, Taadifo, the NDC Womens Wing, entire CR/WR and the Great NDC be consoled.”