Fatawu Dauda quits goalkeeping role with Sudan

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has severed ties with the Sudanese national team after being named as part of the new Black Stars backroom staff.

In October 2023, Dauda accepted a significant role as the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Sudanese national team.

He worked under his compatriot, Kwesi Appiah and Ignatius Osei-Fosu.

The 38-year-old has however left his role in Sudan following his appointment as a member of the Ghana Black Stars coaching team under Otto Addo.

The former Enyimba shot-stopper has had coaching stints with the Right to Dream Academy and the Ghana national U-20 team.

He played for Ho Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold, Chippa United, Enyimba, Orlando Pirates and Legon Cities during his illustrious career.

Dauda was in the Ghana national team squad for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, and was the first choice keeper for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations edition of the tournament.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper for Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.