Fatawu Issahaku is 'very good in one vs. one' - Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca showers praise on Ghana youngster

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca has hailed the dribbling abilities of Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after making an impressive appearance on his debut.

Having joined the Foxes last week on loan from Portuguese side Sporting CP, the 19-year-old made his first appearance as they suffered a slim defeat to Hull City in the Championship at the King Power Stadium.

The Black Meteors attacker made a strong first impression after entering the game in the 53rd minute and came close to scoring late in the contest when his shot hit the post.

Speaking after the game Maresca expressed his delight in the qualities of the former Dreams FC youngster while stating his confidence in him to deliver more in the upcoming matches.

“He is that kind of player who is very good in one vs. one,” he said.

“He has quality, but he arrived only three days ago and the season is very long.

“[Who plays] depends week after week about the game and how they are and sometimes some of them are better, sometimes some of them are a little bit tired, but this is normal.

“Many players will go with their international teams. I think the break is good because it gives us the opportunity to refresh and to recover energy after we played seven games in a short space of time.”