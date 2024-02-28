Fatawu Issahaku's extra-time stunner sends Leicester City through in FA Cup

Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku was the hero of the hour in their FA Cup match against AFC Bournemouth, scoring a stunning goal in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory for his team.

Despite not starting the game, Issahaku made a significant impact after being introduced as a substitute in the 64th minute, bringing fresh energy to his team's attack.

As the game remained deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes, Issahaku's moment of brilliance arrived in the 105th minute, as he curled a shot from the edge of the Bournemouth area into the back of the net, sending Leicester City through to the quarterfinals.

He was named man of the match.

The 19-year-old has been brilliant in his debut season for the Foxes, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in 29 appearances.

His goal contributions have helped them to the top of the Championship table and a strong position to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Issahaku is on loan from Portuguese side Sporting CP and there are strong indications the former Premier League champions want to make the deal a permanent one.