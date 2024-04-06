Fatawu Issahaku's Leicester City regain Championship summit with late victory

Fatawu Issahaku's Leicester City reclaimed the top spot in the Championship table after securing a hard-fought victory against Birmingham City on Saturday.

A late 87th-minute goal from Stephy Mavididi sealed a crucial 2-1 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The victory, coupled with a game in hand, propelled them back to the summit of the Championship standings.

The match saw Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall open the scoring for Leicester City in the 28th minute with his 12th league goal of the season. However, a defensive error just before halftime allowed Birmingham City to equalise, putting pressure on the hosts.

As the game approached its final moments, Mavididi rose to the occasion, heading home Yunus AkgÃ¼n’s cross to secure all three points for Leicester City. The late drama marked the Foxes' 28th victory of the season, showcasing their resilience and determination to succeed.

With 88 points from 40 matches, Leicester City currently lead the Championship table, closely followed by Ipswich with 87 points, albeit having played an additional game.

Fatawu Issahaku, who featured for 81 minutes before being substituted, has expressed his commitment to helping Leicester City regain their Premier League status.

Despite being on loan from Sporting CP, the 20-year-old is eager to contribute to the team's success in their quest for promotion. He has showcased teamwork and determination scoring three goals and amassing 10 assists in the Championship.