Leicester City's Ghanaian forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, is set to lead his team against Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Issahaku scored the winning goal in Leicester's 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the fifth round, securing their spot in the last eight.

The 19-year-old winger has been impressive for Leicester City since joining the club, scoring four goals and providing nine assists.

His performances have caught the attention of Sporting CP, who are reportedly in talks with Leicester City to make his transfer permanent.

Issahaku's rise to prominence has been remarkable, considering he arrived in England lacking confidence as he wasn't given much playing time at Sporting last season.

However, his form has improved significantly, and he could potentially become a Premier League player by next season if Leicester City maintain their position at the top of the Championship table.

The quarter-final match between Chelsea and Leicester City promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to progress.

Issahaku and his teammates will need to be at their best to overcome the challenge posed by Chelsea, who have been in excellent form this season.

The match is scheduled to take place on March 16, and fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating the clash.

With Issahaku leading the charge, Leicester City will be looking to cause an upset and secure a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.