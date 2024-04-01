Fatawu Issahaku's mother watches son feature in Leicester City's victory over Norwich

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku flew his mother to England to watch him play for Leicester City in their English Championship clash against Norwich City.

The 20-year-old starred as the Foxes recovered from a series of defeats to beat Norwich City on Easter Monday.

Issahaku lasted 88 minutes and was replaced by James Justin in a game the hosts dominated at the King Power Stadium.

Fatawu's mother, Hajia Maaria, was spotted chanting the winger's name as fans of Leicester City sang his praises following an outstanding performance.

The former Dreams FC midfielder is currently on loan at the English outfit with Leicester having the option of making the deal a permanent one.

Meanwhile, in an exciting game, the visitors opened the scoring through Gabriel Sara in the 20th minute but the host responded 13 minutes later through Kenan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester took the lead after the break following an exquisite finish from Stephy Mavididi before veteran forward Jamie Vardy sealed victory in stoppage time.