Fatawu Safiu reacts after Asante Kotoko release

Forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu has reacted to news of the termination of his contract with Asante Kotoko.

The experience attacker was released by the Porcupine Warriors less than two weeks after rejoining the Kumasi-based giants.

According to Asante Kotoko, the club decided to part ways with the striker due to medical reasons.

"Asante Kotoko can confirm that it has relieved forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu due to medical reasons," wrote the club.

"Asante Kotoko entered into an employment contract with the player in order to meet registration deadlines as announced by the Ghana Football Association, and had to ensure that the player undergoes the pre-competition medical assessment which is the basic and compulsory requirement by the GFA.

"This medical assessment was duly done awaiting further tests. The further assessment by the club’s medical team revealed other health related issues which could rule him out for a long period."

The former Inter Allies star took to social media to share his disappointment and hopes to be back stronger.

“It’s a heavy load to bear but I carry it well," wrote the striker.