Fatawu Safiu was not honest about his injury - Kotoko Kwesi Appiah

Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee member, Kwesi Appiah has shed light on the termination of Fatawu Safiu's contract revealing that a ligament injury and alleged misrepresentation were decisive factors in the decision.

Fatawu Safiu rejoined Asante Kotoko in January but saw his contract terminated approximately one month later.

Appiah disclosed to Ghanasportspage.com that the decision was made after discovering that Safiu had misled the club about the true nature of his injury.

Medical reports indicated that Safiu would require surgery for a ligament tear, sidelining him for a significant period, possibly up to a year. Appiah expressed disappointment in Safiu's lack of transparency about the injury.

“If he had been honest with me that he has an injury and can’t play straight away, I would have let the coach know. So that we all will be aware. But you told us you can play and that you have no issues,” Appiah stated.

The decision to terminate Safiu's contract was prompted when the player, after a two-week break, joined the team for training and was noticed limping. Subsequent medical checkups revealed the ligament tear, and expert opinions suggested the need for surgery and a potential year-long recovery.

Appiah emphasized that the termination was a result of Safiu's failure to communicate the truth about his injury.