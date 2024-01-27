FC Lorient announce signing of Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei

Ghana youth international, Nathaniel Adjei has joined French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Ghana U20 defender joins the club from Swedish giants Hammarby IF, with the French outfit having the option of signing him permanently at the end of the campaign.

Adjei, who has been on the radar of several clubs, becomes the fifth Ghanaian to wear the orange jersey of Lorient, following in the footsteps of Eben Dugbate, the Ayew brothers and Alhassan Wakaso.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to sign for Merlus and to discover Ligue 1, a championship which has seen many Ghanaians play there. By joining FC Lorient, I am taking a step forward in my career," said the young defender after joining the club.

"I will continue my progress and strengthen myself at the highest level through contact with my new teammates. The challenge that awaits us is important but I will do everything to achieve the end-of-season objective," he added.

Adjei enjoyed a stellar season in the Swedish Allsvenskan last year, making 32 appearances across all competitions for Hammarby IF.