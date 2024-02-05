FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei makes debut appearance in French Ligue 1 ToTW

Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei has been included in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week following his superlative performance for FC Lorient against FC Metz on Sunday.

On Matchday 20 of the ongoing French top-flight season, the Merlus defeated fellow league struggling team Metz 2-1 to earn maximum points from the Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien.

Lorient's triumph ended their protracted losing streak in all competitions; they had last won in October.

The signing of Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei by the Brittany-based team has coincided with an improvement in the team’s performance.

Adjei made his debut in last week's exciting 3-3 draw with Le Havre, making a cameo appearance.

The 21-year-old guardsman was selected by Coach Regis Le Bris ahead of French international Julien Laporte in his starting lineup for the match against FC Metz.

Adjei returned the gaffer's faith in him with some outstanding performances as the Orange boys picked up their first win of the year.

With a rating of 7.74% at the end of the game, Adjei had the highest overall.

It is anticipated that he will keep his starting berth for the team when they play Stade Reims at Stade du Moustoir on Sunday.

Watch highlights of the match below;

https://youtu.be/lwWDaj79qAQ