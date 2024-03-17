FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei receives maiden Ghana call-up

FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei has been handed his first call-up to the Ghana national team.

Adjei is part of four debutants invited by new coach Otto Addo for next month’s friendly against Nigeria and Uganda.

The 21-year-old is thriving following his winter window loan move to FC Lorient from Swedish team Hammarby.

Having played at full tilt in six of his seven Ligue 1 games in France, the versatile guardsman’s decision to move from the Tele2 Arena to Stade du Moustoir has already proven right.

There has been growing calls for the youngsters to be handed a chance at senior level in the aftermath of the team’s poor showing at the just ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

As Ghana is ready for the demanding 2026 World Cup and 2024 AFCON qualifications, Addo has seized the opportunity to bring in young players and closely monitor their progress.

Ghana have lined up two friendly matches against fiercest rival Nigeria and Uganda in the forthcoming international break.

The Black Stars will engage Nigeria on Friday, March 22, before taking on Uganda later in the month.

Adjei started playing youth football with local club Danbort FC at the age of 13, based in Accra who competed in the Ghana Division One League.

He was loaned out to Hammarby TFF, the development squad of Hammarby that competes in the third division of Swedish football, after being promoted to their first team.

Adjei has a total of six caps for the under-20 and under-23 teams of Ghana.

At the age of just 16, he was called up to the under-20 squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he served as vice captain of Ghana's under-17 team.

He will link up with the majority of the senior squad after FC Lorient’s Ligue 1 clash against Monaco on Sunday.