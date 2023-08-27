FC Nordsjaelland coach Jan Laursen provides update on Nuamah's imminent move to Lyon

Coach of FC Nordsjaelland Jan Laursen has shed light on the potential transfer of Ghana youngster Ernest Nuamah to the French outfit Olympic Lyon.

The talented winger has been linked to the French outfit as reported by GHANASoccernet.com in the last few days.

However, there has been a delay in the official announcement of the player who was believed to be joining initially on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season in a bid to balance the books for his suitors.

In his latest interview, Laursen states that FC Nordjaelland have made the necessary arrangement and performed every duty required but would have to wait for other factors to seal the move for the Ghanaian sensation.

"Of course, we would also like to have things in place, but there are extra formalities when it is such a large transfer. We have to make sure that everything is one hundred percent in place.

"We are very, very, very far now, so we hope that it will fall into place during the coming days. After all, there are a few days until the window closes.

" We have done our part, and now we are waiting for the final formalities to fall into place," Laursen said.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old was missing in the matchday squad for a second consecutive time indicating a continuation in negotiation for the anticipated move to the French Ligue.

Nuamah with his incredible performances has attracted interest from other clubs in the past few weeks including Paris Saint Germain, Tottenham Hotspurs, Ajax Amsterdam and Burnley.